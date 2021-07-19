Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.13

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.13 and last traded at $63.02, with a volume of 18633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 5.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88.

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $247.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 144.45% and a negative return on equity of 93.72%. Analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

