GXChain (GXC) Reaches Market Cap of $27.99 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $27.99 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000120 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,413,270 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

