Hacken Token Hits Market Capitalization of $33.74 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $33.74 million and $601,352.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0971 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00035816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00096274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00142119 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,721.78 or 1.00045015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,368,241 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.