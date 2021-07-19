Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $1,129,077. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,581,000 after buying an additional 97,015 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,780,000 after buying an additional 66,619 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 12.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,420,000 after buying an additional 117,522 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,957,000 after purchasing an additional 78,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,581,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.52. 500,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,574. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

