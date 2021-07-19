Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Down 32.8% in June

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 287.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HAIIF remained flat at $$3.29 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48. Haitian International has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

Get Haitian International alerts:

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, manufactures, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Haitian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.