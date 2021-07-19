Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Down 32.8% in June

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 287.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HAIIF remained flat at $$3.29 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48. Haitian International has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.
About Haitian International
