Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) PT Raised to C$2.25

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial raised their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of HTL stock traded down C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Hamilton Thorne has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$2.18. The firm has a market cap of C$262.11 million and a P/E ratio of 124.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.97.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$14.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Hamilton Thorne will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

