Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Short Interest Update

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the June 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other Hancock Jaffe Laboratories news, Director Francis Duhay acquired 9,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $50,592.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 740,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $452,008.17. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,092 shares of company stock valued at $88,942. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ HJLI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,236. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a market cap of $48.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.47. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

