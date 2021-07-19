Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) is Prentice Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Prentice Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 480.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 933,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 772,204 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands comprises 5.7% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP owned about 0.27% of Hanesbrands worth $18,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $82,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

HBI stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $17.49. 102,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,547. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

