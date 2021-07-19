Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPGLY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$105.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 685. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $119.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.54.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.