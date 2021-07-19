HAPI (HAPI) Trading 9.8% Higher This Week

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, HAPI has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for $47.44 or 0.00154074 BTC on popular exchanges. HAPI has a total market cap of $8.55 million and $1.41 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013174 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.38 or 0.00774162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 231,621 coins and its circulating supply is 180,223 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

