Harvest Finance Trading Up 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $84.52 or 0.00274100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $49.77 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 626,875 coins and its circulating supply is 588,916 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

