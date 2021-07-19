Hashgard Trading Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $161,271.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00047666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013221 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.62 or 0.00772907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

GARD is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

