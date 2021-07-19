Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €25.50 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €25.50 ($30.00) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FNTN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.25 ($26.17).

freenet stock opened at €19.86 ($23.36) on Monday. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The company has a 50 day moving average of €21.34.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

