Havy (HAVY) Trading Down 27.7% Over Last 7 Days

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. Havy has a market capitalization of $24,629.94 and approximately $2,242.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Havy coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Havy has traded down 27.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00024266 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003283 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001269 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Havy

Havy (HAVY) is a coin. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 coins. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Havy’s official website is havy.io

Buying and Selling Havy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using US dollars.

