HBT Financial (HBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect HBT Financial to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.86 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 28.32%. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HBT stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.47. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

