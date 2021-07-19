HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 202.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPRB. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

SPRB opened at $9.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $231.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.01. The company has a current ratio of 22.13, a quick ratio of 22.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Sell-side analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spruce Biosciences news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 475,000 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $6,602,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,514,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,749,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $226,686.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 489,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,834,293. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRB. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $19,132,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $12,868,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $8,071,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $4,590,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,925,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

