Head to Head Comparison: Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) vs. Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Betawave has a beta of -7.5, indicating that its stock price is 850% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pegasystems and Betawave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -4.00% -18.54% -6.39% Betawave N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pegasystems and Betawave’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.02 billion 10.53 -$61.37 million ($1.37) -96.23 Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Betawave has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pegasystems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pegasystems and Betawave, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 1 12 0 2.92 Betawave 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pegasystems presently has a consensus price target of $153.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.06%. Given Pegasystems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Betawave.

Summary

Pegasystems beats Betawave on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Customer Decision Hub that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. It also provides intelligent automation software; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; and guidance and implementation, technical support, and instructor-led and online training services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, life sciences, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Betawave Company Profile

Betawave Corp. engages in the provision of online platform. It involves in sale of online advertising for a portfolio of websites through Betawave Network. The firm develops websites in the field of immersive casual gaming, virtual world, social play and entertainment. The company was founded in May 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

