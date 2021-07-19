Head-To-Head Comparison: Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) vs. Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Xunlei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsoft Cloud -14.33% -12.59% -8.66% Xunlei -0.83% -0.56% -0.39%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kingsoft Cloud and Xunlei, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsoft Cloud 0 0 3 0 3.00 Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.85%. Given Kingsoft Cloud’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kingsoft Cloud is more favorable than Xunlei.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Xunlei shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Xunlei shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Xunlei’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsoft Cloud $1.01 billion 6.50 -$147.47 million ($0.90) -32.59 Xunlei $186.37 million 1.32 -$13.84 million N/A N/A

Xunlei has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingsoft Cloud.

Risk and Volatility

Kingsoft Cloud has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xunlei has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kingsoft Cloud beats Xunlei on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others. It also provides IoTÂ-smart living solutions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games through online game website and mobile app; live video streaming and online advertising services; and cloud computing and other internet value-added services. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

