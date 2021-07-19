Head to Head Comparison: Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) vs. Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) and Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Real Goods Solar and Vallourec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Goods Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Vallourec 1 0 3 0 2.50

Volatility and Risk

Real Goods Solar has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vallourec has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Real Goods Solar and Vallourec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Goods Solar N/A N/A N/A Vallourec -39.32% -63.70% -5.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Real Goods Solar and Vallourec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Goods Solar $12.73 million 0.07 -$42.08 million N/A N/A Vallourec $3.71 billion 0.03 -$1.38 billion ($0.10) -19.00

Real Goods Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vallourec.

Summary

Real Goods Solar beats Vallourec on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Solar Division segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States. Its POWERHOUSE segment manufactures and sells solar shingles. The company offers turnkey services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, and customer referral programs, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 5, 2020, Real Goods Solar, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons. Its oil and gas market services include assistance in lowering tubes, inspecting connections, and supervising assembly; inventory management, advisory, and training services; tube coating and welding services; integrated solutions for the subsea line pipe market comprising welding, coating, insulation, logistics, and service agreements; tube inspection, maintenance, and repair services; on-site services; preparation for drilling operations; well coordination and supply services based on the drilling programs; and repair services for its products and thread tubes. The company's power generation market products and services comprise seamless tubes for boilers and steam generators. Its industrial market products and services include tubes and hollow bars, as well as circular, square, rectangular, and octagonal sections; tubular solutions for infrastructure construction; tubes and rings to manufacture cranes, construction machinery, agricultural machinery, and hydraulic cylinders; and tubes and axles for automotive manufacturers. The company is also involved in the iron ore production business; and various projects concerning renewable energies. Vallourec S.A. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

