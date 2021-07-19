Head-To-Head Review: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) versus Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3.49, meaning that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Black Stone Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $1.03 billion 1.74 -$2.53 billion $2.86 13.57 Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 5.97 $121.82 million $0.47 21.02

Black Stone Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Callon Petroleum. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum -256.60% 12.30% 2.87% Black Stone Minerals 23.23% 12.19% 7.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Callon Petroleum and Black Stone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 2 8 2 0 2.00 Black Stone Minerals 0 0 0 1 4.00

Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $36.73, indicating a potential downside of 5.37%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.34%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Callon Petroleum.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Callon Petroleum on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 55,987 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

