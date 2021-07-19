HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) & TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Critical Review

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) and TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HeadHunter Group and TrueBlue, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeadHunter Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 TrueBlue 0 2 3 0 2.60

HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus price target of $39.10, indicating a potential downside of 8.75%. TrueBlue has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.16%. Given HeadHunter Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe HeadHunter Group is more favorable than TrueBlue.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of HeadHunter Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of TrueBlue shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of TrueBlue shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HeadHunter Group and TrueBlue’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeadHunter Group $112.11 million 19.11 $24.14 million $0.69 62.10 TrueBlue $1.85 billion 0.49 -$141.84 million $0.43 59.53

HeadHunter Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TrueBlue. TrueBlue is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeadHunter Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

HeadHunter Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueBlue has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HeadHunter Group and TrueBlue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeadHunter Group 24.97% 88.24% 18.08% TrueBlue 0.86% 5.68% 2.59%

Summary

HeadHunter Group beats TrueBlue on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services. It provides its services for businesses that are looking for job seekers to fill vacancies inside their organizations. The company was formerly known as Zemenik Trading Limited and changed its name to HeadHunter Group PLC in March 2018. HeadHunter Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries. The PeopleManagement segment provides contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. It offers on-site management and recruitment for the contingent industrial workforce of manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution facilities; and recruitment and management of contingent and dedicated commercial drivers to the transportation and distribution industries under the Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, and Centerline Drivers brands. The PeopleScout segment offers permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing services; and manages clients' contingent labor programs comprising vendor selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. The company was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. TrueBlue, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

