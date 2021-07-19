Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.72.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

HR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

