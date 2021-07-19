Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,540 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $30.09 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

