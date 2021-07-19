HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Sells $764,900.00 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ HQY traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,408. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,230.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 165,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,745,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

