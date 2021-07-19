Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $45.08 on Monday. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.