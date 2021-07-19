Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $58.65 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003699 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00051404 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002492 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00033192 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.47 or 0.00239047 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000860 BTC.
- XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00032104 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005710 BTC.
Hedera Hashgraph Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “
Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.