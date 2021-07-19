HedgeTrade Trading Down 13.6% This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $299.58 million and approximately $69,227.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004263 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000527 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00035073 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000960 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00045903 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00031542 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

