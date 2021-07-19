Hegic (HEGIC) Price Hits $0.0520 on Major Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, Hegic has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $29.43 million and $1.54 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hegic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00045739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012599 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.43 or 0.00743373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.