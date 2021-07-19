Hegic Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.26 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Hegic has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. Hegic has a market capitalization of $33.53 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00047845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013436 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.08 or 0.00771100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

