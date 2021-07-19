Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. On average, analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $40.32 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $46.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $786.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

HSII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.