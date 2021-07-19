Helmerich & Payne, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $28.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.25. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 621,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

