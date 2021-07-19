Helmet.insure (HELMET) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $493,312.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 40.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00036978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00100988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00144777 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,900.90 or 1.00072238 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,205,688 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

