HempCoin (THC) Market Cap Hits $2.15 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $532.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,336.72 or 0.99953085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00031606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00047447 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000816 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003188 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,729,791 coins and its circulating supply is 262,594,640 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

