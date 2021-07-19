Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Short Interest Up 29.0% in June

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HTGC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.83. 919,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,562. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTGC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.