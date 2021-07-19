Hermez Network Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00009947 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $14.48 million and $1.49 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013330 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.88 or 0.00777763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

