Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Down 16.9% Over Last 24 Hours

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded flat against the US dollar. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $110,048.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00037521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00099069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00147978 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,598.76 or 0.99867253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.