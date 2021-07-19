Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heska by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Heska by 605.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth $1,762,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSKA stock opened at $238.79 on Monday. Heska has a twelve month low of $87.62 and a twelve month high of $247.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -280.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.74.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

