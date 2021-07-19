Hexcel (HXL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Hexcel to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hexcel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $56.52 on Monday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -194.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

