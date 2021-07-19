HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEXO. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HEXO by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 648,084 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HEXO by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 139,301 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in HEXO by 734.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 178,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 156,980 shares during the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEXO has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $667.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.08.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%. The business had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. Research analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

