HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) by 734.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,980 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.15% of HEXO worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEXO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HEXO by 126.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 648,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HEXO by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 139,301 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth $1,182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HEXO by 79.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 72,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HEXO by 286.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 98,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEXO opened at $4.38 on Monday. HEXO Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HEXO Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets lowered HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

