Highline Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 215,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,000. Commercial Metals makes up 4.5% of Highline Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Highline Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Commercial Metals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,365 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after buying an additional 4,813,741 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,988,000 after buying an additional 665,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,252,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after buying an additional 136,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,119,000 after buying an additional 154,356 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $826,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.56. 32,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,673. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $34.02.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

CMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

