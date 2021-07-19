Highline Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Highline Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,700 shares during the quarter. Passage Bio makes up about 10.4% of Highline Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Highline Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.61% of Passage Bio worth $15,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Passage Bio by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Passage Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other news, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith bought 2,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Also, CFO Richard Steven Morris bought 2,171 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PASG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.81. 7,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,425. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $691.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG).

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.