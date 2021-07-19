Highline Capital Management L.P. Invests $9.63 Million in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 310,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,626,000. Virtu Financial comprises approximately 6.6% of Highline Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Highline Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Virtu Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VIRT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,213. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of -0.29.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.