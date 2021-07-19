Highline Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 558,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,000. Hawaiian makes up 10.2% of Highline Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Highline Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.09% of Hawaiian at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.41.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,712.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.