Highline Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 671,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,000. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital accounts for about 4.6% of Highline Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $9,280,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $8,162,000. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $5,045,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $4,322,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $4,080,000.

Shares of GMBTU stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,294. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

