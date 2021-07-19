Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 103.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,104 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after buying an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 9.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 830,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,658,000 after buying an additional 48,538 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,563 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. Research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

