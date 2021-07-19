Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Short Interest Update

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hino Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of Hino Motors stock traded down $4.35 on Monday, reaching $82.30. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 354. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 1.13. Hino Motors has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $103.13.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter. Hino Motors had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of trucks and buses. The company products include trucks, bus chassis, diesel engines, light-commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, various types of engines and spare parts. It also offers HINO300 series, HINO500 series and HINO700 series trucks; hybrid HINO300 series, hybrid touring coach, hybrid low-floor buses, touring coach, low-floor buses, industrial engine E13C-TI and industrial engine J08C-T.

