Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.03. Home Bancorp reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 313.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of HBCP stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $36.61. 15,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,708. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.44. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $318.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 339.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

