Homeros Price Tops $0.0437 (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Homeros coin can now be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $22.48 million and $5.04 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Homeros

HMR is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

