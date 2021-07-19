HomeStreet (HMST) to Release Earnings on Monday

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect HomeStreet to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, analysts expect HomeStreet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HMST opened at $38.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $818.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

HMST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In other news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

